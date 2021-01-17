ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Short Interest Update

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the December 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OGS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 30.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 799,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,142,000 after acquiring an additional 184,890 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 78.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 402,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after purchasing an additional 177,271 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 817,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,791,000 after purchasing an additional 175,279 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 470,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,217,000 after buying an additional 128,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 231.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 117,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

OGS stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.99. 279,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,492. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $63.67 and a 52-week high of $96.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average of $74.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $244.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

