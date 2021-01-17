Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) PT Raised to $142.00 at Craig Hallum

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its price target upped by Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $142.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on Omnicell from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Omnicell from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.14.

Shares of Omnicell stock traded down $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $120.67. 238,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,271. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $213.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.71 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total value of $1,580,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,899.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $157,778.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,411,226.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,654 shares of company stock worth $4,949,164 over the last three months. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Omnicell by 52.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Omnicell by 11.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Omnicell in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Omnicell in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 1,430.0% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

