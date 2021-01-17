Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY.TO) (OLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 19th

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY.TO) (TSE:OLY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the health services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th.
Shares of OLY opened at C$40.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. Olympia Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$30.20 and a twelve month high of C$55.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.67. The firm has a market cap of C$98.16 million and a P/E ratio of 12.44.
Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY.TO) Company Profile
