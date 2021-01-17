Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY.TO) (OLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 19th

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY.TO) (TSE:OLY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the health services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of OLY opened at C$40.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. Olympia Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$30.20 and a twelve month high of C$55.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.67. The firm has a market cap of C$98.16 million and a P/E ratio of 12.44.

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust corporation in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Registered Plans, Foreign Exchange, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and Exempt Edge divisions. The Private Health Services Plan division markets, sells, and administers health and dental benefits to business owners.

