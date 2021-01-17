Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,679,000 after acquiring an additional 249,086 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 62.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 398,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,608,000 after purchasing an additional 23,764 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at about $4,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.60.

ODFL stock opened at $207.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.80 and a 52-week high of $213.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.74.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

