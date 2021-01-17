OKCash (OK) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.62 Million

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One OKCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0334 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OKCash has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. OKCash has a total market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $14,350.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,022.91 or 0.99676450 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00023748 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000218 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00011361 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 78,650,424 coins. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

