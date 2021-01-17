OKB (OKB) Price Reaches $5.92 on Major Exchanges

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 17th. OKB has a market capitalization of $355.35 million and $151.44 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OKB has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One OKB coin can now be purchased for about $5.92 or 0.00016977 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OKB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00057623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.20 or 0.00533737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00043119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,438.76 or 0.04124260 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00013199 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00016279 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.