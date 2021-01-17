Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “

Get Oil States International alerts:

NYSE OIS traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,848. Oil States International has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $410.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 3.95.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.69 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 84.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oil States International will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OIS. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Oil States International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Oil States International by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Oil States International by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 21,172 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oil States International (OIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.