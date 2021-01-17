OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Price Target Cut to $3.50

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 97.74% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from $3.25 to $2.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. OceanaGold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

OceanaGold stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

