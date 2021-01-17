Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation is a specialty finance company dedicated to providing customized capital solutions to middle-market companies. The firm seeks to generate stable, current income by providing innovative first-lien financing solutions to companies across a wide variety of industries. The company is regulated as a business development company, or a BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Oaktree Strategic Income is managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. “

OCSI opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.98. Oaktree Strategic Income has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 million. Oaktree Strategic Income had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Strategic Income will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This is a positive change from Oaktree Strategic Income’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Oaktree Strategic Income’s payout ratio is presently 105.45%.

In other Oaktree Strategic Income news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 11,804 shares of Oaktree Strategic Income stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $91,953.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,023,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,925,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 12,108 shares of Oaktree Strategic Income stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $93,958.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,068,435 shares in the company, valued at $39,331,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,118 shares of company stock worth $187,528 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCSI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 35,564 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 392.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 164,597 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 303.5% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 724,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 545,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 179,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 55,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

