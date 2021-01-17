NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $672.00 by Analysts at Truist

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Truist from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.64% from the stock’s previous close.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. 140166 boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.92.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $514.38 on Friday. NVIDIA has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $589.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.24, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $500.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,164 shares of company stock worth $21,990,509. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

