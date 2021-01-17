Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Raised to $57.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NTR. Atlantic Securities cut Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. 140166 cut shares of Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien stock opened at $53.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $55.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average of $40.97.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nutrien will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.