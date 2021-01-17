NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Stock Price Up 7.7%

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)’s share price was up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.77 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 2,357,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,786,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NCNA shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NuCana in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist began coverage on shares of NuCana in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of NuCana from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NuCana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.05.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.11.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($24.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($18.80) by ($5.20). On average, equities research analysts forecast that NuCana plc will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NuCana during the third quarter worth approximately $4,136,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of NuCana by 47.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NuCana by 253.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 209,368 shares during the period. Abingworth LLP purchased a new position in NuCana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,233,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NuCana during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCNA)

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

