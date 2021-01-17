Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.86.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,496,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,498. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day moving average is $34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 107.93, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. Nuance Communications has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $50.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.35 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $77,185.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 44,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $1,496,461.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,986,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 329,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,402,173. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 73.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 22,292 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 14.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 448,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,896,000 after acquiring an additional 58,353 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at $7,438,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at $1,265,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

