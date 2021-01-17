Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Short Interest Update

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the December 15th total of 749,400 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 368,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $55.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $59.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $703.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $286,038.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 3,993 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $202,085.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,900.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,437 shares of company stock worth $2,182,058 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. AJO LP bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter worth $31,957,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,348,000 after purchasing an additional 345,187 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,339,000 after purchasing an additional 215,271 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,915,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 95,564 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.57.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

