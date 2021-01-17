Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Declares $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Northwest Natural has raised its dividend payment by 1.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Northwest Natural has a payout ratio of 75.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Northwest Natural to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.6%.

Shares of NWN opened at $44.71 on Friday. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $77.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average of $48.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $93.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

In other Northwest Natural news, VP Justin Palfreyman sold 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $120,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

