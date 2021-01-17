NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €49.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NOEJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €34.56 ($40.65).

Shares of NOEJ opened at €40.66 ($47.84) on Wednesday. NORMA Group SE has a fifty-two week low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a fifty-two week high of €42.78 ($50.33). The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 734.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €40.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of €30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.77.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

