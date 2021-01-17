NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €49.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2021 // Comments off

Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NOEJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €34.56 ($40.65).

Shares of NOEJ opened at €40.66 ($47.84) on Wednesday. NORMA Group SE has a fifty-two week low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a fifty-two week high of €42.78 ($50.33). The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 734.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €40.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of €30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.77.

About NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F)

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Read More: FinTech

Analyst Recommendations for NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ)

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.