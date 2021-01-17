Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,233 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 841.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $325,084,000 after purchasing an additional 752,193 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,406,000 after purchasing an additional 577,841 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,448,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 687,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $147,092,000 after purchasing an additional 135,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock opened at $252.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $258.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.92.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

