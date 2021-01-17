Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) (TSE:OSB) Receives C$53.81 Average PT from Analysts

Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) (TSE:OSB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$53.81.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OSB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$38.00 to C$49.35 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. CSFB raised Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$49.35 in a report on Friday, November 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of OSB stock traded down C$0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$50.87. 119,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,895. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.11 billion and a PE ratio of 18.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$54.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.15. Norbord Inc. has a 12-month low of C$13.01 and a 12-month high of C$58.16.

Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) (TSE:OSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.44. The company had revenue of C$966.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$933.83 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Norbord Inc. will post 4.8000003 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.78%.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

