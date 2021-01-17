Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €4.40 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.18) price objective on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NOKIA has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.20 ($4.94) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €3.65 ($4.29) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €3.74 ($4.40).

Nokia Oyj has a one year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a one year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

