nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CFO Ran Bareket Sells 7,500 Shares

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $283,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ran Bareket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of nLIGHT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $421,000.00.

Shares of nLIGHT stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.35. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $38.56.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LASR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 304.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LASR. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products segment and Advanced Development segment. The Segment Laser Products includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

