Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) PT Raised to $46.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NIU. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Niu Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of NIU stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. Niu Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $41.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.15.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.29). Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.37 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd raised its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 1,470.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 1,112,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 150,020 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $7,054,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 22,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $4,106,000. 21.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

