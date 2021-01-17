Nexus Infrastructure plc (NEXS.L) (LON:NEXS) Trading Up 0.3%

Nexus Infrastructure plc (NEXS.L) (LON:NEXS)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 157.25 ($2.05) and last traded at GBX 158 ($2.06). Approximately 3,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 20,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157.50 ($2.06).

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 150.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 142.81. The company has a market cap of £71.51 million and a P/E ratio of -26.78.

About Nexus Infrastructure plc (NEXS.L) (LON:NEXS)

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides infrastructure and engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and creates drainage systems, as well as constructs reinforced concrete frames.

