New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Trading Down 5.9%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)’s share price was down 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 9,316,134 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 9,577,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.55 to $1.75 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.81.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in New Gold by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 71,276,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208,839 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in New Gold by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,211,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after acquiring an additional 440,883 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in New Gold by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,504,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after acquiring an additional 610,289 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in New Gold by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,492,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 156,681 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in New Gold by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

