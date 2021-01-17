New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) PT Raised to $67.00

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

NASDAQ NFE opened at $48.98 on Friday. New Fortress Energy has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day moving average of $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.72.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.33). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.57 million. New Fortress Energy’s revenue was up 175.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,144,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,799,000 after acquiring an additional 29,315 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 652,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,727,000 after buying an additional 10,027 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,693,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 25,869.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,595,000 after buying an additional 285,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,896,000 after buying an additional 203,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

