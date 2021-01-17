Neutron (NTRN) Reaches Market Cap of $110,176.92

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Neutron has a total market capitalization of $110,176.92 and approximately $121.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Neutron has traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar. One Neutron coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Neutron Profile

Neutron (CRYPTO:NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com

Buying and Selling Neutron

Neutron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

