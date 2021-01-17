Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,474 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBO. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 238,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 153,101 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 136,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of NBO opened at $12.22 on Friday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0393 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

