Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NSRGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nestlé from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC upgraded Nestlé from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nestlé has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.00.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $113.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75. Nestlé has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $122.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth about $954,286,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,039,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,696,000 after purchasing an additional 124,416 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 876,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,584,000 after purchasing an additional 34,746 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,115,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 353,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.