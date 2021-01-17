Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NSRGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nestlé from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC upgraded Nestlé from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nestlé has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $113.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75. Nestlé has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $122.63.
About Nestlé
NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
Featured Story: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.