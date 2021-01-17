Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NSRGY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nestlé from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,773,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,197. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $122.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.64.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nestlé by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

