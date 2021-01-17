Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $127.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NSRGY. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Nestlé from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC raised Nestlé from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Nestlé in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.00.

NSRGY stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.22. 1,773,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,197. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.64. Nestlé has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $122.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the third quarter worth $954,286,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the third quarter worth $50,115,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,039,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,696,000 after purchasing an additional 124,416 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 4.1% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 876,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,584,000 after purchasing an additional 34,746 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the third quarter worth $3,277,000. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

