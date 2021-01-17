Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Downgraded to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Nestlé from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.22. 1,773,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,197. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.64. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $122.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at $954,286,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,039,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,696,000 after purchasing an additional 124,416 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 876,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,584,000 after purchasing an additional 34,746 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,115,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 353,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

