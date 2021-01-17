Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Downgraded to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Nestlé from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.22. 1,773,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,197. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.64. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $122.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
About Nestlé
NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
