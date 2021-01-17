Needham & Company LLC Raises Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $200.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FIVN. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of Five9 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five9 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Five9 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.11.

Shares of Five9 stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.91. The company had a trading volume of 563,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,955. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.80. Five9 has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $187.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,684.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.10 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,011,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,749,967.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.66, for a total value of $112,726.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,557,137.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,141 shares of company stock worth $10,188,847. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Five9 by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Five9 in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

