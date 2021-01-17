Needham & Company LLC Boosts Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $70.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.67.

Shares of NYSE:PHR traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.96. 499,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,832. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -125.92 and a beta of 1.45. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Altier sold 8,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $331,242.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $27,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,516 shares of company stock worth $7,548,629 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 731.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

