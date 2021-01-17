nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Sells $1,484,659.54 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total value of $1,484,659.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,241.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeanette Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, Jeanette Sellers sold 1,089 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.70, for a total value of $78,081.30.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $71.75 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.32 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.74.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $54.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.52 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in nCino in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in nCino in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in nCino in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in nCino in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

