nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Major Shareholder Sells $7,347,289.00 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 101,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.53, for a total value of $7,347,289.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Salesforce.Com, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 300 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $21,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $71.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.74. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.32 and a 52-week high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $54.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.52 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in nCino in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in nCino in the third quarter worth about $90,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.83.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

