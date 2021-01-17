NBT Bank N A NY Invests $202,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1,463.2% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.87.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $108.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.79 and a 200-day moving average of $96.84. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

