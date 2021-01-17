NBT Bank N A NY Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,015,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 69,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $141.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.85. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $144.92.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

