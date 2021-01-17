Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (NSP.V) (CVE:NSP) Trading 30% Higher

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (NSP.V) (CVE:NSP) shares were up 30% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 2,435,576 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 279% from the average daily volume of 643,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.29, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51.

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (NSP.V) (CVE:NSP)

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd., a biotechnology and consumer products company, develops, produces, commercializes, sells, and licenses plant-derived, bio-active ingredients, nutrient dense foods, and related products in Canada, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, and Western Europe. The company offers nutrition for athletes under the Natera Sport brand; food energy bars under the WOODS WILD BAR; healthy snack bars under the ELEVATE ME brand; hemp for health under the CHII brand; products for dogs under the PawsitiveFX brand; and hemp and plant-based natural health products under the Natera FX brand.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (NSP.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (NSP.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.