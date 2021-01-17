National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) PT Lowered to GBX 1,050

National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 1,062 ($13.88) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,005 ($13.13) target price on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 958 ($12.52) target price on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded National Grid plc (NG.L) to a buy rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.67) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,010.57 ($13.20).

NG opened at GBX 875.40 ($11.44) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £30.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 908.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 900.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 789.13 ($10.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.03).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 26th. National Grid plc (NG.L)’s payout ratio is presently 117.22%.

About National Grid plc (NG.L)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

