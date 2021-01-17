National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Receives $31.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

NBHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. DA Davidson lowered shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of National Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

In other news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $290,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,649.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maria F. Spring sold 1,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $40,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,574.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in National Bank by 63.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 832,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,855,000 after purchasing an additional 322,146 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in National Bank by 31.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 714,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,286,000 after purchasing an additional 171,967 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in National Bank by 925.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 71,341 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in National Bank by 311.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 43,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in National Bank by 4.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 650,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBHC stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.69. The company had a trading volume of 109,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,398. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.89. National Bank has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $37.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.05.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.33. National Bank had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $91.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

