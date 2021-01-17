NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (NCC.AX) (ASX:NCC) Insider Sebastian Evans Purchases 51,000 Shares

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (NCC.AX) (ASX:NCC) insider Sebastian Evans purchased 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.02 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,020.00 ($37,157.14).

Sebastian Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Sebastian Evans 201,500 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (NCC.AX) stock.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Sebastian Evans 200,400 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (NCC.AX) stock.

On Monday, November 30th, Sebastian Evans sold 9,460 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (NCC.AX) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.03 ($0.74), for a total transaction of A$9,743.80 ($6,959.86).

On Friday, November 27th, Sebastian Evans 41,040 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (NCC.AX) stock.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Sebastian Evans bought 42,945 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (NCC.AX) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.02 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$43,803.90 ($31,288.50).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.77.

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Naos Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of emerging companies outside the S&P/ASX 100 Accumulation Index.

