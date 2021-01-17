Naka Bodhi Token Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 17th. One Naka Bodhi Token token can now be purchased for $0.0275 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $28,613.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00048141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00119072 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00257817 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00065041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00073017 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00037474 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Token Trading

Naka Bodhi Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naka Bodhi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

