Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$11.25 price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.66.

Get Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) alerts:

Shares of MTL opened at C$11.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.65. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$3.85 and a 12 month high of C$11.84.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$290.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$288.77 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s payout ratio is 64.25%.

About Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.