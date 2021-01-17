MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) vs. ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Head-To-Head Comparison

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) and ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

MSCI has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALJ Regional has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MSCI and ALJ Regional’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSCI 34.28% -226.94% 15.60% ALJ Regional -17.39% -29.42% -4.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MSCI and ALJ Regional, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSCI 0 5 5 0 2.50 ALJ Regional 0 0 0 0 N/A

MSCI currently has a consensus price target of $400.38, indicating a potential downside of 3.59%. Given MSCI’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MSCI is more favorable than ALJ Regional.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MSCI and ALJ Regional’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSCI $1.56 billion 22.10 $563.65 million $6.44 64.49 ALJ Regional $389.15 million 0.13 -$67.67 million N/A N/A

MSCI has higher revenue and earnings than ALJ Regional.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.3% of MSCI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of ALJ Regional shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of MSCI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.6% of ALJ Regional shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MSCI beats ALJ Regional on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, applications, and services that provide clients with an integrated view of risk and return, and an analysis of market, credit, liquidity, and counterparty risk across various asset classes, spanning short, medium, and long-term time horizons; and various managed services for clients such as consolidation of client portfolio data from various sources, review and reconciliation of input data and results, and customized reporting consultants and investors in hedge funds. The ESG segment provides products and services that help institutional investors understand how environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors impact the long-term risk of their investments; and data and ratings products for use in the construction of equity and fixed income indexes to help institutional investors benchmark ESG investment performance and issue index-based investment products, as well as manage, measure, and report on ESG mandates. The Real Estate segment offers real estate performance analysis for funds, investors, and managers. This segment provides products and services that include research, reporting, market data, and benchmarking; and business intelligence to real estate owners, managers, developers, and brokers. The company serves asset owners and managers, banks, and wealth managers. MSCI Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About ALJ Regional

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers customer contact centers, fulfillment operations, and information technology services, as well as manual and electronic toll collection, violation processing, and medical device tracking services. This segment also provides customer relationship management; billing, payment, and claims processing; data entry; document management; operational expertise; workforce and support analytics; quality assurance; and system support and maintenance services. The Carpets segment engages in the retail of floor coverings, including carpets, hardwood, laminates, tiles, ceramic, granite, quartz, piedrafina, porcelain, natural stone, vinyl planks and tiles, and area rugs, as well as specialty flooring comprising bamboo, leather, cork, and large format tiles to home builders, and commercial and retail customers. This segment also offers countertop and surrounds primarily for bathrooms and kitchens; kitchen, bathroom, and garage cabinets; closet and closet organizers; and window coverings comprising blinds, shutters, and shades, as well as stone and solid surface fabrication services. The Phoenix segment manufactures book components; educational materials and related products; heavily illustrated books; and specialty commercial products. This segment also provides label, printing, and packaging solutions for the beauty, fragrance, and cosmetic and consumer-packaged goods markets. The company was formerly known as YouthStream Media Networks, Inc. and changed its name to ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. in October 2006. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in New York, New York.

