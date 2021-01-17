Morgan Stanley Sells 3,414 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Hawkins by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hawkins by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in Hawkins by 408.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

HWKN opened at $53.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Hawkins, Inc. has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $59.89.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.92 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

