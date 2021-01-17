Morgan Stanley Sells 18,303 Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,303 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 595.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $453,000.

Shares of NUGT opened at $63.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.86. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $214.10.

