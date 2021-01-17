Morgan Stanley Sells 16,966 Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,074 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 16,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Navigator were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,691 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Navigator by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 374,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 103,846 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Navigator by 19.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the period. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

Shares of NVGS opened at $10.98 on Friday. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $13.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.78 million, a P/E ratio of 221.20 and a beta of 2.33.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.42 million. Navigator had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

