Morgan Stanley Sells 135,070 Shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 135,070 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.76% of Resonant worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RESN. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Resonant by 66.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resonant by 246.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 31,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Resonant by 613.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 140,473 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Resonant during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resonant by 205.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 17,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RESN opened at $5.31 on Friday. Resonant Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.54.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 154.07% and a negative net margin of 1,809.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Resonant Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Resonant news, VP Marybeth Carberry sold 25,311 shares of Resonant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $55,431.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,232.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin S. Mcdermut sold 22,022 shares of Resonant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $47,787.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,674.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,888 shares of company stock worth $392,209 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Resonant from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Resonant Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

