Morgan Stanley Reiterates Neutral Rating for Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VWS. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a one year low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a one year high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

