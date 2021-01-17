Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Pareto Securities downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AB Electrolux (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average is $44.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. AB Electrolux has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $55.25.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances. It operates through four segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia/Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
