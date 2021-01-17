Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Pareto Securities downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AB Electrolux (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average is $44.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. AB Electrolux has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $55.25.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 4.70%. On average, analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances. It operates through four segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia/Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

