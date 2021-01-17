Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 836,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,470 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Gannett were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gannett in the second quarter worth about $3,821,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gannett in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,870,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gannett during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett in the second quarter valued at $866,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gannett during the second quarter valued at approximately $711,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GCI opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $7.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.11 million, a P/E ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 2.91.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $814.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.68 million. Gannett had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates in Publishing and Marketing Solutions segments. The company's principal products include 261 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.5 million and Sunday circulation of 3.3 million; 302 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.7 million; and 383 locally-focused Websites.

